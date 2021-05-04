Mourinho will be the coach of Roma next season

05/04/2021

On at 3:31 PM CEST

Jose Mourinho already has a new destination for the next season. It’s about the AS Roma, team from the Italian capital.

Roma announced this Tuesday that has reached an agreement with the Portuguese coach to be their coach from the start of next season.

“The club is delighted to announce that an agreement has been reached with José Mourinho to become our new coach for the 2021-22 season, “Roma posted on Twitter.

Mourinho leaves the Premier League after being dismissed from Tottenham Hotspur to embark on a new stage in Italy, in Serie A, under the command of the historic capital club.

Mourinho replaces Fonseca, which, as the club has also announced this Tuesday, will leave Rome at the end of this campaign.

“I thank the Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club and for making me part of their vision & rdquor;, says Mourinho on the club’s official website. “After meeting with the owners and with Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood how high the ambition of this club is. This aspiration and this drive are the same ones that have always motivated me and together we want to build a winning path in the coming years. The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the position and I can’t wait to start next season. At the same time, I wish Paulo Fonseca good luck and I ask the media to understand that I will only make statements at the time. Leave Rome! & Rdquor ;.