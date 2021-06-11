Mourinho wants to retain Kluivert in Roma

06/10/2021 at 6:55 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Justin Kluivert’s return to the Italian capital could be definitive. Although it is true that La Gazzetta dello Sport warned this week that Roma intends to release 15 players for next season, the Dutch winger, who this year has played on loan at RB Leipzig, seems to be part of José’s plans. Mourinho.

After the renovation of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, whom Mourinho already knows from his time at Manchester United, Roma will have to continue working on the renewals and departures section. According to the information published on the Gianluca di Marzio website, Kluivert starts with an advantage over the rest of the loan, including Alessandro Florenzi, Cengiz Under, Robin Olsen and Steven Nzonzi.

Kluivert, that emerged in the Netherlands as one of the great promises of European football and even raised the interest of Barça, has not managed to consolidate this season in Germany. The speedy Dutch winger has made 19 Bundesliga appearances for RB Leipzig, registering 3 goals and 1 assist. Despite these discreet numbers, Mourinho hopes to empower the player for next season.

Since they met in the 2017 UEFA Europa League final, in which Manchester United managed to beat Ajax (0-2) thanks to goals from Pogba and Mkhitaryan, Mourinho has not hidden his admiration for Kluivert. After the final, the Portuguese coach spoke for a few minutes with the footballer, transferring the desire to join their paths in the future. This circumstance could occur during the next season.