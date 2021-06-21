Mourinho wants Ramos in Roma

06/21/2021

Act. At 10:40 CEST

After confirming the departure of Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid, the job now is to find a new team. Ramos leaves the Bernabéu as a legend at 35 years old, with a full record and without being able to reach a renewal agreement with Florentino Pérez.

Now, a whole summer ahead to talk to different clubs and find the destination that best suits you. Manchester City, United, PSG, and until Seville it had sounded like a possible new team, although Monchi ruled it out. Now a new one appears on the table, the AS Roma by José Mourinho.

According to ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ from Italy, Ramos’ former coach at Madrid would have called him to test his incorporation. Mourinho, in his new stage in Italy, wants to relaunch the Roman entity towards the highest and he considers ‘top’ signings, and one of them would be in the center of defense.

Therefore, Mourinho and Roma, even if it’s complicated, are working on the signing of Sergio Ramos. One of the first steps for this, according to the media, would be the sale of Smalling, and Everton is its more than possible buyer.

The point in favor of the Italian team is the tax advantage of the call ‘Beckham Law’, thanks to which the salaries of foreign footballers have a 50% discount on taxes. In addition, the law that allows you to pay only 100,000 euros for all your earnings, as Cristiano does.

Despite all that, there is the salary limit that Roma must adhere to, for which he could not offer Ramos a net salary of more than 7.5 million euros, 10 gross. It seems like a complicated operation but neither Mourinho nor Roma will throw in the towel.