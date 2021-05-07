Mourinho wants Mexican Raúl Jiménez to be his striker at AS Roma

The most expensive Aztec ever

Aztec striker Raúl Jiménez is on the priority list of new AS Roma coach José Mourinho who will take over next season, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà reported. The Wolverhampton striker is still injured since November, but he is one of the reinforcements desired by the Portuguese coach to start his time at the club in the Italian capital.

Raúl Jiménez, 30, has played for Wolverhampton in the Premier League since the summer of 2019 when he transferred from Benfica in exchange for 38 million euros. An operation that placed the player as the most expensive Mexican in history equaled with Hirving Lozano.

In addition, Jiménez is the Aztec professional who has moved the most money in signings throughout his career with 73.5 million euros in four operations. In this section he surpasses Chicharito Hernández and ‘Chuky’ Lozano.

Jiménez y Lozano & Co .: The most expensive Mexican footballers in history

16 Raúl Jiménez: 14/15 for € 10.5 M from América to Atlético

16 Jesús Corona: 15/16 for € 10.5 M from Twente to Porto

15 Orbelín Pineda: 18/19 for € 10.56 M from Chivas to Cruz Azul

14 Rodolfo Pizarro: 19/20 for € 10.91 M from Monterrey to Inter Miami

13 Héctor Herrera: 13/14 for € 11 M from Pachuca to Porto

12 Chicharito: 15/16 for € 12 million from Manchester United to Bayer Leverkusen

11 Hirving Lozano: 17/18 for € 12.5 M from Pachuca to PSV Eindhoven

9 Carlos Vela: 12/13 for € 14 million from Arsenal to Real Sociedad

9 Diego Lainez: 18/19 for € 14 million from America to Real Betis

8 Rodolfo Pizarro: 18/19 for € 14.5 M from Chivas to Monterrey

7 Rodolfo Pizarro: 16/17 for € 14.75 M from Pachuca to Chivas

5 Nery Castillo: 07/08 for € 15 million from Olympiakos to Shakhtar Donetsk

5 Edson Álvarez: 19/20 for € 15 M from America to Ajax

4 Chicharito: 17/18 for € 17.8 M from Bayer Leverkusen to West Ham

3 Raúl Jiménez: 15/16 for € 22 M from Atlético to Benfica

1 Raúl Jiménez: 19/20 for € 38 M from Benfica to Wolverhampton

1 Hirving Lozano: 19/20 for € 38 M from PSV Eindhoven to Napoli

To date, the Club América youth squad has played a total of 110 games with the English, in which he has scored 47 goals and delivered 18 assists. These figures place Raúl Jiménez as the third top scorer in the history of Wolverhampton in all competitions. Of course, the 33 goals scored in the Premier League allow the Mexican to top the ever-leading scorer ranking of the ‘Lobos’ in the league tournament.

According to Alfredo Pedullà, José Mourinho had already thought of Raúl Jiménez when he coached Tottenham as a possible replacement for Harry Kane, although in the end the English striker remained at the London club.

Raúl Jiménez, on José Mourinho’s long list of futures

Also on Mourinho’s list of prospects are midfielders Nemanja Matić (Manchester United) and Renato Sanches (Lille). Likewise, from Germany they also point to the captain of RB Leipzig Marcel Sabitzer as a request for ‘Mou’ for Roma. Although, other clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester United have been interested in the Austrian midfielder.

Tottenham professionals Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg are other names linked to the Portuguese coach.

