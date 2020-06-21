© .

Jose Mourinho, strategist of Tottenham, showed on social networks the moment in which he underwent the Covid-19.

Through Instagram, the Portuguese coach showed an image in which he meets a nurse taking the test PCR.

Mourinho performing the PCR test

In this image the staff of Health he inserts a medical instrument into his mouth. Obviously the photo accumulated thousands of ‘I like’ in a short time, all this to raise awareness among English society.

Tottenham and Mourinho They already played their first game after the coronavirus stop, in that game the Spurs they tied to a goal with the Manchester United.