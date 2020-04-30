Jose Mourinho He is a controversial coach, no doubt. The Special One has that, he is a coach you love or hate, there is no middle ground, there are no half measures with him, just as he never has them with his own. These days, within a series of anecdotal interviews that the Port with former club players, it appears Cándido Costa, one of the promising young luses that Mou had during his first – and successful – year on the bench of the Blue Dragons.

The story of Cándido Costa it is curious. It came from two seasons in which he began to take off with the Port, at just 19 and 20 years old, when he landed in the first team Jose Mourinho to revolutionize the template, the style and the game. One of those punished for this was the youth squad, who, at 21, played only four games from August to December, one as a starter. And he went to his coach to ask him to let him out …

«I was stupid I was very loved by the fans, I had that privilege. At the time, he had a great role in the U21 team but had no minutes at Porto. I sat in front of Mourinho and I said that I wanted to be loaned “, confessed about that moment the player, retired in 2015 after an unsuccessful career:”And he said to me: puedes You can only be mentally retarded ’«.

“I wanted to play, I had two good seasons at Porto and I thought it was a decisive moment”, he reflected Coast, who ended up watching from home how his former club won the championship, he ended up on loan at the Vitória de Setúbal: «But I ended up leaving and when I returned, Mourinho had gone to Chelsea. When I saw my colleagues win the Championship, I thought, “I really am a hammer for fire.”

That of Cándido CostaAs he himself admitted, it was a mistake in the management of his career. The Port he would win the league title that year and many of the players that made up that squad would mark an era. Maybe Mourinho she overreacted to him… but it was a way of assuring him that he was wrong in his decision.