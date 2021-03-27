Mourinho: “They think they can discuss football with one of the most important coaches in the world”

José Mourinho, renowned coach for winning the Champions League with two different teams (Porto in 2004, Inter), acknowledged that he is still one of the best coaches in the world despite the poor performance of his Tottenham, who was out of the Europa League and is far from European positions in the Premier League.

“Critics believe that they can discuss soccer with one of the most important coaches in the world. That is the beauty of football. I’m used to it by now and I appreciate it. So for my part there is no problem ”. It was the controversial words of the Portuguese coach.

“I don’t think anybody is going to argue about rockets with the guys at NASA.“Mourinho added bluntly, alluding to his importance as a coach.

Mourinho on the tightrope of Tottenham

The Portuguese strategist is one of the best paid in the Premier along with Kloppy Guardiola, thus earning 25 million euros. Tottenham offered the Portuguese a contract for four seasons, but a dismissal at this time would represent a significant sum of money in compensation, which would reach 40 million euros.

However, the poor results of the London team could separate the paths of Mou and Spurs at the end of the season.