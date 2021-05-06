Mourinho, the return to Italy to reinvent Roma

05/06/2021

On at 13:48 CEST

Quique Briz

The Rome it seems like a major challenge for Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese coach will return to Italian football, where he made history in 2010 by lifting the treble with Inter, and leaves English football behind after a series of failures in Manchester United Y Tottenham Hotspur.

In this way, he will add his tenth experience on the European benches, after directing Benfica, União Leiria, Porto, Chelsea twice, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United Y Tottenham. This time, however, he will lead a project very different from the ones he has accumulated throughout his career. And it is that Roma must seek an ambition that will return them to the top of Italian football and compete for the Scudetto.

Reviving ‘the wolf’ will not be easy

Nothing will have to do with the stage Mourinho on the Rome with the projects that he has directed in his career, designed to aspire to everything and win many titles. This campaign, the Roman team is seventh and could be without European competition, although right now they would be classified to the new Conference league.

As for the trophies, Roma do not know what it is to lift one since 2008, when they took the Coppa, and the last one League dates from the 2000/01 season. Mourinho will have the complicated mission of restoring glory to the Italian capital after more than a decade without titles.

A Portuguese coach will continue

Roma will continue betting on the Portuguese coaches with José Mourinho after dismissing Paulo fonseca, who had been in command of the bench for two seasons. Last season, the Portuguese coach could not classify his team to the Champions League and fell in the round of 16 of the Europa League before him Seville, ultimately champion of the competition. Exactly the same fate ran in domestic competition in his first year in Rome, where he fell short of the top continental competition.

And although this season has taken him to the European semifinals, Fonseca has not managed to take the step forward they ask for in the Italian capital so that his team can challenge the favorites for the title. His relief is also Portuguese, although it seems a very different project from the current Romanist coach.

I go back to the place where he won it all

José Mourinho returns in this way to Italian football, where he is considered a great coach thanks to the treble achieved in 2010. In that season at the helm of Inter de Milan, raised the Champions winning in the semifinals at Barça by Pep Guardiola and in the final at Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabéu. In domestic competition, she won the title, losing only four games and only Roma could hold out until the end, when she was still used to fighting for the League.

Now, ‘the special one’ will face the difficult challenge of reviving a Rome that is excited about the arrival of the Portuguese coach to return to the top of Italian football, but that will have to put together an ambitious project for it.