Mourinho signs for Roma

Jose Mourinho already has a new destination. After being dismissed from Tottenham, the Portuguese coach has signed for the Rome for the next three seasons, although it will start from next year. This was announced by the Italian club on its social networks: “AS Roma is pleased to announce that José Mourinho will be the new Technical Director of the First Team from the 2021-22 season.”

The Portuguese coach was free after leaving Tottenham. However, it has not been difficult for him to find work. He was fired from the Spurs on April 19 and two weeks later he announced his return to Calcio. Mourinho returns to Serie A almost 11 years after leaving Inter to go to Real Madrid. Now a new stage will begin in the Rome, With which he has signed until June 30, 2024 after the departure of Fonseca.

“I thank the Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club and for making me part of their vision. After meeting with the owners and Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood how high the ambition of this club is. This aspiration and this impulse are the same that have always motivated me and together we want to build a winning path in the coming years “, he commented Mourinho in statements to the club’s website.

Ultimately, the coach took the opportunity to send a message to what will be his fans from next season: «The incredible passion of the fans of the Rome He convinced me to accept the position and I can’t wait to start next season. At the same time, I wish Paulo Fonseca good luck and I ask the media to understand that I will only make statements at the time. Leave Rome! «.

So that, Mourinho begins a new adventure on the benches after his frustrated time at Tottenham where things have not gone as expected and finally the club ended up dismissing him. Now he returns to Serie A where he triumphed with Inter winning two Scudetto, a Cup, a Super Cup and a Champions League. His objective is to return Roma to European positions since this year they will be left out of the Champions League positions again.