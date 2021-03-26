Mourinho, on the Tottenham game: "Nobody discusses rockets with NASA"

Mourinho, in a promotional event with a Tottenham sponsor, responded with this example to a question about how he evaluated his work and the style of play that the team is developing: “I don’t think anyone would argue with the NASA guys about space science“, to add that:” People think they can talk about football with one of the most important coaches in the sport. But that’s the beauty of football. I got used to it, I appreciate it. Then it’s okay”.

The recent resounding elimination of the Europa League has been a hard blow for the whole of London, who appeared in Zagreb with a favorable balance of 2-0, to end up losing the match in overtime by 3-0, a result that left them out. Given the inability to react by the team and the ‘bad’ classification in the Premier League, right now they are sixth, they have precipitated criticism of the Portuguese coach.

As reported by the ‘Daily Mirror’, thanks to the victory of the last week before the national team break, the tension lowered a bit, but It seems that it will be necessary to qualify for the next Champions League if he wants to continue on the bench of the ‘spurs’ next season. Against Newcastle when they return from the window of national teams, they will try to resume the good dynamics to hunt down the first four classified. Right now, Chelsea is only 3 points away.

Although he has two years left on his contract, in London there are already names of possible replacements. These are those of Julian Nagelsmann from RB Leipzig and Brendan Rodgers from Leicester.

Of course, despite the rumors that run, Mourinho is calm: “Honestly, I take strength from myself, but also from the people I love and the people I know and love me, even if I don’t know them. They used to be called ‘Mouriñistas’. I have many ‘Mouriñistas’ all over the world, and I work for them “.