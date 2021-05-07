“Mourinho just wanted a job for money”

05/06/2021 at 5:28 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The former Juventus player, Paoli Di Canio, has stoked José Mourinho after his signing for AS Roma on the microphones of Sky Sports Italia: “It’s the worst of the worst. Mourinho only wanted a job for money, but you have to remember that in the last four years he has been fired three times”.

The Italian, who went through other teams such as Lazio, Naples or Milan, commented that the roman club has made a serious mistake when betting on the Portuguese coach: “That is what Roma has achieved. I understand they needed to sign a big name, but it’s the same as signing a player at the end of their career“.

Former Tottenham manager will join at the start of next season with the Italian team replacing Paulo Fonseca and your contract will run until 2024. Will be your 10th solo adventure on the benches Europeans.

Second experience in Italian football

The return of José Mourinho to Italian football comes after being fired in its last four stages. The Portuguese, who led Inter to the treble in the 2009/10 season, has been dismissed during his time at Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham.

The technician has accumulated a total of 117 million euros as a settlement during the last years of his sporting career. With the signing by the Roman team, the coach faces his second experience in Italian football.