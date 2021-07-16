“Mourinho is used to making fun of his rivals”

07/15/2021 at 6:48 PM CEST

Mourinho lands in Roma with the impudence that characterizes him. The Portuguese has only been in the Italian capital for fifteen days, and before the season has started, he has already managed to cause the first dispute against Inter. Precisely he launches the first mockery of the club in which he had one of the most outstanding experiences in his career as a coach.

In presenting the competition schedule, he made the following statements to DAZN: “We talk about project, time and work. It’s easy to win if you don’t pay your salary. The property does not want an isolated success: it wants to go “up” and stay there with a sustainable project. It’s easy to earn in isolation and it’s even easier if you don’t pay your wages“, he declared referring to Inter.

And the club has not been slow to respond. The one who answers him is Marotta, the CEO of Inter: “We know that Mourinho is a great fox, he is intelligent, he is used to teasing his opponents, making them nervous and perhaps stimulating them. I certainly feel more stimulated, “he explained.

“I am very encouraged by Mourinho’s statementsbut for what I’m in the game and we’re here to try to entertain, “he added.” These curtains are used by journalists to create grounds for discussion, but we don’t want to feed these litigation signals ” ended.