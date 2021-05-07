“Mourinho is the worst, he just wanted a job for money”

Former footballer Paolo di canio harshly criticized Jose Mourinho a few days after the hiring of the Portuguese technician by the Rome. It should be noted that the Italian was a mythical player of the Lazio, eternal rival of the Giallorossi in the capital of the transalpine country.

He just wants money. Not even playing football, it is anti-football, “he said. Paolo di canio about hiring Jose Mourinho by Rome weeks after being fired by the Tottenham. The former footballer does not understand how the Italian team has chosen to hire him after the recent layoffs suffered by the Portuguese coach.

«Mourinho It’s the worst of the worst, that’s what the Rome», He continued saying Paolo di Canio, charging hard against Jose Mourinho when he hasn’t even taken over as coach yet. “I understand the need to hire a great name, but this is the same as choosing a great player at the end of his career,” he said.

“He only wanted a job for money, but it is worth remembering that in the last four years he was fired three times, forced to leave all places due to incompatibility with all of them,” he said. Say Canio in his crack against the one who has been coach of Chelsea, Real Madrid or Inter Milan, among others.

“Journalists may love press conferences because they will cause controversy, but let me say that to rebuild a team, he was the worst coach they could have hired,” he continued. Paolo di canio. “I feel free to say it because it was my favorite until seven years ago,” concluded the Italian.