“Mourinho is the perfect coach for Roma”

07/16/2021 at 5:25 PM CEST

The arrival of Mourinho to the Rome is one of the signings of the summer. Also for the player Chris Smalling, with whom he kept some swing in the stage they shared at Manchester United.

The Portuguese reaches Serie A to consolidate the club as one of the best in the league. And in a statement to the BBC, the Roma defender showed high expectations of the coach: “It was a surprise to everyone, there was a lot of enthusiasm in his announcement. I knew the media was going to build something on our relationship back in the United days. From my point of view it was good that he trained me, we won a trophy together and he made me captain in that Europa League final“he explained.

“Then youhaving a coach who knows you is good, a successful coach and determined to win trophies at all costs, “he added.”I know how important it would be to bring a trophy to this club, José’s story shows that Roma have chosen the perfect coach to do it & rdquor;, he admitted.

The footballer does not rule out reaching the leadership of Serie A: “The championship? For most of the two seasons I’ve been here, we’ve been consistent and weren’t far from the top. Now it’s about keeping the mindset through those tough times, and sticking together. We have to find that continuity“he commented.”We hope to do it with José and his squad because Roma is a great club. There are good feelings around. There are all the bases. It’s just about putting it all together now, “he concluded.