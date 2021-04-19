Mourinho, from failure to failure

04/19/2021

On at 18:49 CEST

Sport.es

New failure for Jose Mourinho, who still does not raise his head in his latest projects. He did not do anything relevant at Manchester United and he has not done it at Tottenham, which has led to his dismissal. It was not the first time, but the fourth, always in England, where its brightest pages are already history.

The first was in September 2007, at Chelsea, just beginning a season where poor results caused the English club to dismiss him. According to the BBC, for that dismissal he received compensation of 35 million pounds.

Eight years later he returned to the Stamford Bridge team and his contract did not end either. It was December 2015 and after the blues had lost nine of their sixteen games and were only one point above relegation, it motivated the London team to dispense with their services, yes, this time with a less onerous settlement of ten million pounds.

Four years later, this time at Manchester United, in January 2019, he left the club mid-season leaving him in sixth position 19 points behind the leader.

And now Tottenham, which is currently in seventh place in the Premier League with 50 points from 32 games and is only five points behind fourth place but fell in the Europa League quarter-finals against Dinamo. from Zagreb.

The reputation of Mourinho had been diluted in recent times, receiving numerous criticisms, one of the last, by the former English international Chris Sutton: “The Special One of the past has died and has given way to a frustrated, conflicting and irritating man who lives on the glories of the past,” said the former Aston Villa player in statements to BT Sport.