Mourinho draws against Porto and Pepe la lía

José Mourinho had a very special friendly tonight between his current team, Roma, and in which he began to triumph as coach, Porto. In the end, he tied a goal at the Bela Vista de Lagoa stadium in the Algarve.

Mourinho remains undefeated after his fifth preseason game but in his most serious trial so far his full triumphs have been truncated since previously Roma beat Montecatini (10-0), Ternana (2-0), Triestina (0-1 ) and Debrecen (5-2).

The ‘giallorossi’ went ahead on the scoreboard after the break with a header from central Gianluca Mancini in a corner thrown by the recovered Nicolò Zaniolo (56 ‘). But two minutes from the end of the game, Porto drew through Vitinha with a low shot.

In the first half, Portuguese Rui Patricio, Roma’s new goalkeeper, stood out with two interventions that prevented Porto from advancing on the scoreboard. In the other area little to review, a couple of shots by Zaniolo and Edin Dzeko without aim, although Mourinho’s team once again exhibited balance and character.

Hard entrance of Pepe and Mkhitaryan revolts

At game time, a very hard entry by Pepe on Henrikh Mhkitaryan led to a general tangana. The Armenian stirred, the whole bench came out in support of his teammate and the intervention of the coaches and the referee prevented the blood from reaching the river.