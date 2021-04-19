Mourinho dismissed as Tottenham coach

Jose Mourinho will not continue in the Tottenham. According to several English media such as The Athletic or The Telegraph and, later announced by Tottenham, the Portuguese coach has been dismissed as coach of the London team after a season and a half at the head of the team. The decision comes after the draw against Everton (2-2), which leaves them five points from West Ham, fourth classified, which marks the qualifying places for the Champions League.

With this weekend there are already six consecutive games that the Spurs have without winning. Among them, the elimination of the Europa League at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb (3-0) who came back from 2-0 in the first leg. «The club announces that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff made up of Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties, ”the Tottenham statement begins.

The president of Tottenham, Daniel levy, said: «José and his coaching staff have been with us in some of our most challenging moments as a Club. José is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level, I have enjoyed working with him and we are sorry that things did not turn out as we both had envisioned. He will always be welcome here and we want to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.

«Ryan mason he will take first team training today and a further update will be made in due course, ”concludes the North London club statement. The season of Tottenham it has gone from more to less. They started leading the Premier during the first days but then the team has been falling both in Europe and in the domestic league and that has caused the dismissal of José Mourinho.

The Portuguese coach arrived in November 2019 to try to help the club win titles. He took a team that came from being runner-up in Europe in the last Champions League, however, he has not succeeded, although he has led Spurs to the final of the League Cup (Carabao Cup) that they played this Sunday against the Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. However, the club has decided to dispense with their services before this meeting to try to turn this situation around.