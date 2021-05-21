Mourinho could stay without Dzeko

05/20/2021 at 9:38 PM CEST

José Mourinho could arrive at Roma and find that his star forward, Edin Dzeko, is gone. The Bosnian, the capital’s top scorer in recent seasons, would be strongly tempted by the Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS. The Americans would have set their sights on him to build a fearsome front alongside the Mexican Chicharito Hernández.

The Corriere dello Sport, has pointed out that, For family reasons, Dzeko would be perfectly suited to move to the Californian city. His daughter, recently began her university studies there and his wife, also would have been a few months for work reasons.

At 35, the former City forward’s performance has declined this season under Paulo Fonseca. In the Europa League, where the team fell in the semifinals at the hands of Manchester United, they managed to score 6 goals, but in Serie A, where they have not yet confirmed their place to play the Conference League, they have only managed to see the goal on 7 occasions. The previous season he managed to close his figures by 16 goals in the Italian league championship.

Be that as it may, the arrival of the Portuguese coach will lead to a renewal of the squad. It is not yet known if big names will arrive to try to return Roma among the best teams on the continent or if Mourinho will have to work with a squad that has collapsed in the final and decisive stretch of the championship. It remains a mystery, but it will surely have the media spotlight on it.