The Brazilian Philippe Coutinho has an indefinite future. With a loan contract with Bayern Munich until the end of the season, the player will not be bought by the German club. In this way, the midfielder will return to Barcelona, ​​who does not know what he will do with the athlete.

Coutinho did not join Bayern Munich and will return to Barcelona (Photo: Christof Stache / .)

The idea of ​​the club blaugrana is to sell the player to raise money and make cash, especially at a financially delicate moment speaking on account of the coronavirus pandemic. And the main market for Coutinho would be England, where he shone with the Liverpool shirt.

However, Tottenham, one of the clubs where Coutinho was speculated, seems to be unwilling to sign the Brazilian. According to the newspaper “Marca”, coach José Mourinho is not excited about the possibility of having the player in the London squad given the high values ​​presented.

Coutinho receives a salary in the range of 15 million euros (R $ 90 million) per season, something that Tottenham is not willing to pay. In addition to the high salaries, Barcelona would like around 100 million euros (R $ 600 million) to sell the player, since he invested heavily to get him out of Liverpool and dreams of at least recovering part of the investment.

