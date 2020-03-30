Jose Mourinho, current technician of the Tottenham and who has also trained the Real Madridto Portto Chelseato Inter de Milan and at Manchester United, He has chosen eleven of the many stars whom he has been fortunate to direct throughout his career. The Portuguese’s longest stay on a bench has been in London, where in two different stages he has led Chelsea in a total of 321 matches, he has chosen eight footballers from the English team.

Two Real Madrid, whom he coached in 178 games, have only stayed with two footballers; with his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo and with the increasingly questioned Mesut Ozil. José Mourinho has not found a place in his lineup to Iker Casillas, something that will surprise a few, nor for Sergio Ramos, Marcelo or Xabi Alonso. It is also surprising that he only included a footballer from Inter Milan with whom he won the treble, Javier Zanetti. Of the neroazzurra squad the great forgotten have been Eto’o, who has always publicly praised Portuguese, Sneijder or Ibrahimovicalthough this one was in the Barcelona the year he won the Champions League.

It is also surprising that Jose Mourinho he has not included in his eleven any player from his current team, Tottenham. The Portuguese has not seen fit to include any Manchester United footballer, where he passed without penalty or glory. Where he tasted glory for the first time Mourinho was in Porto, the team with which he became champion of the Champions. The Portuguese team has been left with Ricardo Carvalho, central to which he would take with him to Chelsea.

The eleven made up of Jose Mourinho for Manchester Evening News it was as follows: Petr Cech; Javier Zanetti, John Terry, Ricardo Carvalho, William Gallas; Claude Makelele, Frank Lampard, Mesut Ozil, Eden Hazard; Didier Drogba and Cristiano Ronaldo.