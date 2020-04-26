The Barcelona plans to cash for the midfielder from 32 years this summer and the Tottenham It is one of the teams that plans to haystack for him. Despite the continuous winks of Ivan Rakitic to the Seville, Mourinho wants to convince the Croatian to start a new adventure in the Premier.

In addition to being interested in Rakitic, Tottenham asked Barcelona a few days ago for Arthur. Ndombele does not count for Mourinho and a trading card between the two teams is not ruled out. Talking about Ivan Rakitic, not only has the Tottenham as a suitor. Atlético de Madrid, Juventus or Naples He also wants to avoid his return to Seville.

Ivan Rakitic’s nods to Sevilla

“I have a special affection for Sevilla, but directly to the city, I have my family there. I have always said that it would be a great dream to wear that shirt again, everyone knows it, but it is not my own decision, if I want it or not, it has more things behind. Monchi and everyone in Seville have my phone ”, Rakitic said recently in an interview for Mundo Deportivo.

In another, for El Desmarque, the midfielder stated: “If I ever repeat a shirt it will be Sevilla’s, hopefully it will be possible one day. I am very happy with how the club is growing, the results it has, much better and stronger. From afar it fills me with pride and joy, my dream would always be to wear Sevilla’s shirt again. ”

Rakitic’s contractual situation

The Croatian ends his contract in 2021 and the Barcelona You will have the penultimate chance to cash in for him this summer. Further, Ivan Rakitic He has shown his discomfort at the treatment he is receiving from the club. Croatian has become a problem and that is something he wants to take advantage of Tottenham de Mourinho to get their services at an affordable price for the next course. Will he avoid his return to Seville?