Mourinho, again in search of a leaker

03/29/2021 at 8:54 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Tottenham coach, Jose Mourinho, would be convinced of the existence of a leaker in the locker room, according to the British press. The London team’s players, it seems, would find the sessions tedious and quite predictable throughout the season..

The tough elimination in the Europa League against Dinamo Zagreb, where the Croatian team came back from 2-0 against in the second leg, would have opened a gap between the Portuguese coach and the dressing room. Reports on training methods that have recently appeared in the London press would have raised suspicions among the Tottenham coaching staff.

It is not the first time that José Mourinho would be convinced of the leak to the press by members of the team. Especially at Real Madrid, with the Granero case, but also in his time at Manchester United or Chelsea, where a starting eleven was provided early.

An irregular season

José Mourinho’s Tottenham season is being somewhat strange. The victory against Aston Villa has given the team some air, but the situation in this month of March has been complicated: the defeat in the London derby was joined by the overwhelming elimination in the Europa League at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb. Those of Mourinho, who have the final of the Carabao Cup pending, They are in the heat of struggle for access to the Champions League places in the Premier League.

The Portuguese, who arrived in London at the end of 2019 and has a contract until 2023, accumulates 83 games under Tottenham. With 45 victories harvested (to which must be added 15 draws and 23 defeats), the ex of Real Madrid has an effectiveness of 54%.