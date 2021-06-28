Mouratoglou: “Djokovic’s worst rival, himself”

In these days before the return of Wimbledon two years later there seems to be a consensus as to the sensations that there is pre-tournament. He did not want to be less the coach of Serena Williams, the famous Patrick Mouratoglou. The Frenchman has spoken about the existence or not of potentially dangerous rivals for Novak Djokovic and all the pressure that he will have to endure in pursuit of his sixth Wimbledon and his twentieth Grand Slam. Reaching Olympus is just around the corner for the Serbian and that has been highlighted by Mouratoglou, who also talks about Roger Federer’s options in the London grass, as Metro has collected.

Djokovic, the worst rival is himself

“I think the number 1 opponent who can stop Djokovic is himself. And for me he is the undisputed favorite to win Wimbledon. Although he will have a lot of pressure on his shoulders for this. Novak is on the way to being able to do the Golden Slam potentially. And what’s more, he has the possibility of matching Federer and Nadal in Grand Slams, which may cause him to think too much. It will be enormous pressure. Playing for history, to make history, will make the pressure he has had to endure reaches its highest point.

He knows where he’s at and so the question is, how can he deal with all of that? That is why I am saying that Novak is the greatest rival to himself.

He’s playing incredible tennis, he’s very confident, he’s very good in five-set matches and on grass. All of this makes it difficult to cope and he knows it. It is your great challenge, nothing more than this. Of course there are people who can beat him. Stefanos is one of them, maybe Medvedev, some guys from the Next Gen, in fact they are the current Gen but still young. But beyond this, he is her great opponent. “

Roger Federer options

“At the age he is now, the way he is, considering that he has been injured for a long period of time, that he is coming off a very tough game at Roland Garros and that he had to withdraw from the tournament afterwards. .. of course he is ready for Wimbledon but if he finds himself with several difficult matches and has to play against Novak to the best of five sets, I cannot imagine Roger beating him. It is true that we are talking about Federer, the best of all time on grass . But the reality is that the more time passes, the challenge is greater, knowing that you play the best of five sets. “

About Stefanos Tsitsipas

“I am convinced that he will win a lot in the future. It is simply a matter of time. The difference between Novak and him is that Novak, if he is not already, will be the best of all time. But I think that Stef is in a very good position. He was very close in Paris. Being two sets up showed how well he can play and also still has room for improvement. But Novak, even in that situation, is able to find a way to handle himself and get out of there. there are still certain things that Stef has to improve, he is a great competitor. If he puts those improvements to his game in place, he will really start to win. “