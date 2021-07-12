Mouratoglou and his sentence on the race for the GOAT

Patrick Mouratoglou He is one of the most authoritative voices on the world tennis scene and his statements are always highly valued and taken into account by the general public. After the triumph of Novak Djokovic on Wimbledon 2021, the famous French coach did not take long to show his admiration for the Serbian on social networks and establish a clear diagnosis of what this success means in the race to be the best in history. “Novak is the most complete player of all time. That allows him to find solutions to most problems that arise on the track and on all surfaces, which explains why he is in the best position to be the GOAT right now.” he commented.

Novak is the most complete player of all times. That enables him to find the solution to most of the problems on court and this, on every surface. It explains why he is now in the best position to become the GOAT. – Patrick Mouratoglou (@pmouratoglou) July 11, 2021