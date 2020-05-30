BRASÍLIA – With the reopening of trades across the country, even with the advance of the covid-19, which has already led to 27,878 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, the vice president of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão, took advantage of the first weekend of resumption of the malls in the Federal District for a stroll.

A decree by Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) authorized the opening of shopping malls since Wednesday, 27. In order to operate, establishments must provide personal protective equipment and gel alcohol to employees, collaborators, contractors and service providers. Employees are required to carry out tests every 15 days and the operation has been limited to 50% of the capacity, to avoid crowding.

With that, Mourão went around one of Brasília’s luxury shopping malls, accompanied by his wife, Paula Mourão, both wearing masks and accompanied by security guards. The couple was approached by some people and posed for pictures with children. They shopped for clothes, makeup, chocolate and also strolled through a bookstore.

As the Estadão revealed this week, the federal government opened a bid for the purchase of a state-of-the-art treadmill, in the amount of R $ 44 thousand for Mourão to keep the exercises up to date at the Jaburu Palace. The device comes with pre-configured physical exercise programs, high definition touch screen, internet, TV and “interactive courses”. After the acquisition was revealed, Mourão argued that the device is “excellent”.

Earlier, who also took the weekend to stroll was President Jair Bolsonaro. He, in turn, once again caused an agglomeration of people during the pandemic and demanded the use of helicopters to visit cities in Goiás, less than 250 kilometers away from the Palácio da Alvorada, his official residence in Brasilia.

Bolsonaro went to a snack bar in Abadiânia to have breakfast. The president’s presence provoked agglomerations, despite the recommendations of health authorities for the need for social isolation as a measure to contain the advance of the new coronavirus in the country.

Bolsonaro carried a mask with him, but did not use it while exchanging handshakes and posing for photos with popular people. The president even took a child on his lap and talked to people also without wearing the mask. The Chief Executive was accompanied by the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, and the government leader in the Chamber, Major Vitor Hugo (PSL-GO).

Loosening. Several states have already loosened rules on social isolation and the functioning of businesses, despite the spread of the disease. In the Federal District, in addition to shopping malls, the governor today decreed the resumption of the operation of churches and parks, conditioned to sanitary and social isolation rules. He claims that the situation in the DF is more controlled and that there is slack in the health system.

In São Paulo, Governor João Doria (PSDB) announced on Wednesday, the 27th, the plan to relax the quarantine, stating that some cities, including the capital, may reopen street commerce, shopping centers, concessionaires, real estate and offices.

In Goiás, where Bolsonaro was this morning, however, there was no announcement of easing by Governor Ronaldo Caiado (DEM), although some Goiás prefectures are reopening their businesses.

