With the reopening of businesses across the country, even with the Covid-19, which has already led to 27,878 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, the vice president of the Republic, Hamilton Mourao, took advantage of the first weekend of resumption of the operation of shopping malls in the Federal District for a walk this Saturday.

Mourão takes advantage of reopening of malls in Brasilia and makes purchases

Photo: Wallace Martins / Futura Press

A decree from the governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) released the opening of shopping malls since Wednesday, 27. In order to operate, establishments need to provide personal protective equipment and gel alcohol to employees, collaborators, contractors and service providers. Employees are required to carry out tests every 15 days and the operation has been limited to 50% of the capacity, to avoid crowding.

Thereby, Mourão circulated through one of the malls in Brasilia with luxury stores, accompanied by the woman, Paula Mourão, both wearing masks and accompanied by security guards. The couple was approached by some people and posed for pictures with children. They shopped for clothes, makeup, chocolate and also strolled through a bookstore.

Earlier, who also took the weekend to walk was the president Jair Bolsonaro. He once again caused an agglomeration of people during the pandemic and demanded the use of helicopters to visit cities in Goiás, less than 250 kilometers away from the Palácio da Alvorada, his official residence in Brasilia.

Twitter went to a cafeteria in Abadiânia for breakfast. The president’s presence provoked agglomerations, despite the recommendations of health authorities for the need for social isolation as a measure to contain the advance of the new coronavirus in the country.

Twitter he carried a mask with him, but did not use it while exchanging handshakes and posing for pictures with popular people. The president even took a child on his lap and talked to people also without wearing the mask. The Chief Executive was accompanied by the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, and the government leader in the Chamber, Major Victor Hugo (PSL-GO).

See too:

In ‘live’ with action targets of the Supreme Court, Eduardo Bolsonaro cites ‘moment of rupture’

.