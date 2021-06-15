Mountune takes the Ford Fiesta ST and Puma ST up to 260 hp

Mountune It is one of the reference names in the world of preparers, especially if your car is a Ford and your last name is ST. The British preparer has been specialized in making the most public-oriented Petrolhead Fords faster for many years. The news is that the British coach has launched the m260 package for the Ford Fiesta ST and Ford Puma ST, two of the funniest cars that have passed through my hands in recent years. Let’s see what it consists of, how much it raises its power, and what is its price final.

The starting point for the Ford Puma ST and Ford Fiesta ST is a 1.5 EcoBoost three-cylinder engine and 200 hp, associated with a manual change of six ratios. They are front-wheel drive cars, and optionally, they can mount a mechanical limited-slip differential supplied by Quaife – part of the Performance Pack that I consider mandatory to equip on a personal basis. Although they share a motor, the Puma ST boasts larger diameter front brakes (312 mm) and slightly higher torque – 320 Nm compared to 290 Nm for the Ford Fiesta ST.

Electronic reprogramming costs £ 675 including tax. It is installed by OBD, on a flash drive.

In both cases, the m260 package consists of an extensive reprogramming vehicle electronics. The result is that the power of both cars grows by 30% until reaching the 260 hp, accompanied by a healthy 365 Nm torque. They are power figures almost identical to those of a Toyota GR Yaris, by the way. The British preparer has hardly modified the power and torque delivery curves, which continue to maintain the shape of the standard curves. The car will retain its same character, but will have considerably better drive.

They have not communicated how much their performance improves, but in the case of the Fiesta, we could expect a 0 to 100 km / h of about 6.0 seconds, taking into account that as standard, it signs 6.5 seconds in said registry. Although not required, Mountune recommends installing other car upgrades before resorting to the m260 package – they recommend a new aluminum intercooler (549 lbs.), New intake (200 lbs.), And higher-gauge pressure turbos for the supercharger system. (150 pounds).

Mountune asks to use 98 octane gasoline with the m260 kit.

Older, Mountune also offers a series of aesthetic accessories for the Ford Fiesta ST and Ford Puma ST, plus undercarriage and chassis improvements. Finally, they also have m225 and m235 packages for both cars, of more modest price and power.