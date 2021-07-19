Mounted, Livia Brito runs at full gallop in La Desalmada | Instagram

The “Cuban”, Livia Brito, who plays “Fernanda linares placeholder image“He reappeared on his Instagram account from where he appears in a photo mounted on his horse running at full gallop, Livia Brito Pestana She seems like an expert in horse racing.

The actress, Livia Brito, who has been shown as a real Amazon in the middle of the scenes of the popular novel “The soulless“she runs on her horse named”Spark“Anticipating the exciting chapters that will arrive this week with this story.

Fernanda Linares and Centella, the best gift they could have given her. Are you ready for what is going to happen this week in @desalmadatv #liviabrito #fernandalinares #ladesalmada #centella #patron

It is read in the message that accompanies the publication that appears from the account of Livia brito on Instagram, who embodies the reckless star character of this story.

Looking forward to it, I already need to see Fernanda, My favorite Heartless, But you on top horse, Super Beautiful, Peroooo Britoooo, More than ready, were some of the comments dedicated to the almost 35-year-old celebrity.

In the snapshot, Livia Brito Pestana, who appears as a brave and determined woman who always wears denim boots and a tight-fitting blouse, as well as a black hat, runs fast on her horse.

A brown jail moves the protagonist through the region of “Ichamal” and “Moctezuma”, two towns set for the development of the plot in which the woman, “Fernanda Linares”, has decided to carry out her plans to take revenge towards his enemies.

The successful novel in which the native of Havana, Cuba appears, is based on the Colombian success “The Lady of Troy“Same as in Las Estrellas, starring alongside Jose Ron, the production is in charge of “José Alberto,” El Güero “Castro.

The melodrama, who arrived on the small screen and premiered its first chapters on July 5, and which has divided opinions on social networks with those who are for or against the story.

It is worth mentioning that on this occasion, Eduardo Santamarina, who participates in this story in which he plays the villain with Marjorie de Souza, who also have an extramarital relationship.

While Marlene Favela gives life to the mother of “Rafael”, José Ron in the melodrama also headed by a great cast in which the participation of other figures such as Sergio Basáñez, Cecilia Galliano, Raúl Araiza, Kimberly Dos Ramos, Laura also stand out. Carmine, Alberto Estrella, Verónica Jaspeado, Julio Vallado, Francisco Gattorno, Gonzalo García Vivanco, Ana Martín, Azela Robinson; among others.

The histrionic, remembered for her most recent melodramas like “La Piloto” and “Médicos: Línea de vida”, where she played characters like “Yolanda Cadena” and “Regina Villaseñor Gil”, respectively, has apparently had great success in this new production. .

Although some of the netizens refer that much of it is due to the good selection of actors and actresses who were invited to collaborate in said production, subtracting merits from the beautiful actress who debuted for the first time on the small screen in “Triunfo del love”.

It was 2010 when the “youtuber” got her first screen role in the novel played by Victoria Ruffo and Osvaldo Ríos, as well as Maité Perroni and William Levy.

After that, the presenter of “Pequeños Gigantes” was acquiring a greater presence in various projects, which were also followed by “Italian girl is coming to get married”, “I love you, I love you,” of some other projects in film and theater.

Brito Pestana’s career was almost at the top, being highlighted with some awards, however, a confrontation last July 2020 made her the target of various comments in which she was described as a “not pleasant in Mexico” person, after the attack on a paparazzi.

So far, the fitness life assiduous has not addressed the issue in front of the cameras since apparently she has declared herself not ready to do so, will this end by influencing the popularity of melodrama?