Mountain gorillas adopt young orphans

Photo by: Edwin Remsberg / VWPics / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Surviving being an orphan in the wild is difficult. In the vast majority of mammalian species, animals that lose their parents – and in many cases, even if only the mother is missing – they are much more likely to die, and if they survive they do so suffering the consequences.

But not in mountain gorillas (Gorilla beringei beringei). In this species of primates, it has been proven that adults adopt orphaned gorillas. They take care of them, protect them, feed them and teach them, and these orphans end up having the same opportunities as any other youth in their social group.

That this factor is really important, although it may not seem like it. In other social species, orphaned juveniles often end up with very low social status. The fact that in mountain gorillas they can even become the dominant animals is very relevant.

One funny thing about this study is how it got started. About two years ago, a group of researchers detected how the mothers of juvenile mountain gorillas abandoned their young along with their sick father.. They hoped these gorillas would not survive long.

However, the uncle of the juveniles began to take care of them. He let them sleep in his shelter, he trained and played with them, he protected them from other males … he treated them like his young, even if they weren’t.

The question is whether this was a general pattern, or an isolated case. So the researchers looked at 53 years of data to prove it. And to make sure they looked at what they had to look at, they compared 59 orphaned juveniles with another 139 who had their families intact until they reached maturity.

They compared the most important factors: survival, life expectancy, social status during adulthood, and reproductive success – which is closely linked to health issues and recognition by the group.

There was no difference. Not only did they not die before reaching adulthood, but they lived a similar number of years. Some reached a great social status, even reaching the category of alpha male, and all had reproductive success within the expected for their characteristics.

Read more

Most importantly, there was nothing to suggest that they suffered long-term consequences from being orphaned or abandoned. And that It could only be explained in one way, or at least the most reasonable explanation is: these juveniles have been adopted, have been raised to adulthood in the same way as those who have parents.

Does it happen in all primates? According to the researchers’ analyzes, still preliminary, in chimpanzees at least it does not occur and the mortality of abandoned juveniles is higher. It remains to study what happens in bonobos. But in the meantime, we can be sure that the orphaned gorillas are well cared for.

More stories that may interest you: