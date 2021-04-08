Mount, ward of Lampard and fixed of Tuchel

04/08/2021 at 5:42 PM CEST

Arnau montserrat

Almost 200 million pounds Abramovich was left in the last summer market on players, among others, such as Timo Werner and Kai Havertz. Both, against Porto, were traded in the second half with a very poor performance. A couple of balls touched, a header from the former Leipzig and little else. It starts to be worrying. In the end, a kid from the ‘blue’ quarry took the chestnuts out of the fire. When they burned the most.

Mason Mount is a discovery of a Frank Lampard who undoubtedly did many things wrong … but others very, very well. Mount is the perfect example. His right eye is also that of a Thomas Tuchel. He has in the English midfielder the beacon of a team that on Tuesday could have lost perfectly against Porto. But he ended up winning 0-2.

Premiere in Champions

Mount was tasked with saving a ship that appeared to be sinking. When the dragons tightened the most, a genius of Mason put the tie on track. A control with a twist on itself within the reach of few in the world. The later definition was his first goal in the Champions League. Neither Werner nor Havertz. More quarry and less portfolio.