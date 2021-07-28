Mounir Lazzez vs. Niklas Stolze is removed from UFC Vegas 33

Less than 24 hours after two casualties from the UFC Vegas 33 card, yet another fight has been removed from this Saturday’s event. The fight between Mounir Lazzez and Niklas Stolze was canceled due to visa problems from Lazzez.

The withdrawal was confirmed by Stolze in their stories of Instagram.

After surprising in his debut in front Abdul Razak Alhassan in UFC Fight Island 1. Lazzez was knocked out by Warlley alves in UFC on ESPN 20. Mounir is the first fighter of Tunisia to sign with UFC, the welterweight who stands out for his strong striking, hopes to overcome his first defeat in the Octagon.

Stolze, was coming in search of his first victory in the Octagon. In his debut, he lost by unanimous decision to Ramazan Emeev in UFC on ESPN 14. The defeat ended a four-game winning streak. The German kickboxer became known for his time on the European circuit.

UFC Vegas 33 It will be held next Saturday, July 31 at the UFC Apex of The Vegas, Nevada.

