Mounir Lazzez vs. Niklas Stolze added to UFC Fight Night on July 31

A welterweight bout has been added to UFC Fight Night on July 31. Mounir lazzez will face Niklas Stolze.

The match was confirmed by MMA Junkie the morning of this Saturday.

After surprising in his debut in front Abdul Razak Alhassan on UFC Fight Island 1. Lazzez was knocked out by Warlley alves on UFC on ESPN 20. Mounir is the first fighter of Tunisia to sign with UFC, the welterweight stands out for its strong striking, with 8 wins for KO / TKO.

Stolze, will try to get his first victory in the Octagon. In his debut, he lost by unanimous decision to Ramazan Emeev on UFC on ESPN 14. The defeat ended a four-game winning streak. The German kickboxer became known for his time on the European circuit.

UFC Fight Night of July 31 will be held in the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.