Moulinex i-Companion Touch XL: plug in, cook and enjoy

This food processor helps to create dishes based on fresh and seasonal ingredients for a healthy and varied diet.

Its 4.3-inch touch screen is extremely intuitive and very easy to use, capable of guiding each of the recipes step by step. Through its 14 programs, it offers the possibility of simmering, steaming, browning, mixing, whipping whites … at the touch of a button. The programs have default options to change according to tastes and needs in terms of time, temperature and speed. In addition, it allows direct access to an infinity of free recipes, which are updated every month with new recipes and tricks. Moulinex Cooking Club

It is a community of users destined to share thousands of ideas and dishes, with which creativity is infinite. From the app you can create personalized cookbooks and organize menus, which are accessed directly through the robot’s touch screen.

In my fridge

Another of its innovative functions is “In my fridge”. By entering the ingredients and the weight (manually or with the scale connected), you can access personalized recipes that will make the most of the products you have at home.

Accessories

Moulinex i-Companion Touch XL includes six specific accessories to obtain perfect results with any recipe: Ultrablade blade, kneading / shredding blade, mixing paddle, mixing paddle, XL base cap and steam basket. Other compatible accessories can also be purchased additionally: connected scale, vegetable cutter, steamer, mini bowl, baby bowl, carry bag and pastry kit.

1,199 euros