Moulin, the oldest technician, says goodbye

03/26/2021 at 21:16 CET

X. Serrano

Stéphane Moulin, technician of the Angers, announced this Friday at a press conference that he will leave the club at the end of the season. ‘A priori’ a news if too much impact, being the tenth classified in the French league. However, the case of Moulin is special. Almost countercultural in these times. He is the coach who has been on a bench in the major European leagues for the longest time. He took over the Angers in July 2011, five months before the arrival of Diego Pablo Simeone to Atlético de Madrid.

“Longevity can sometimes turn into weakness & rdquor;declared the Parisian coach, who had previously been a club player (1984-1990) and a second team coach (2005-2011). At the press conference that served to explain his decision. “Since the beginning of the year I have been wondering about my last year of contract. The decision matured little by little until it got here. I want to calmly reflect on the rest of my career & rdquor ;, he explained Moulin, visibly excited.

A decade in which Moulin has consolidated Angers in the middle of the table. It is not little, considering that he grabbed the team in the League 2, promoted it in 2015, and since then, with one of the most modest budgets in the League 1, has settled an Angers that no longer suffers from relegation and even played the final of the French Cup in 2017. Moulin he has built a tough and competitive team. But his legacy does not end there.

If the stage of the Parisian coach has stood out for something, it has been for the development of young players. Under the leadership of Moulin, talents such as Nicolas Pépé, Jeff Reine-Adélaïde, Karl Toko Ekambi, Jonathan Bamba or Flavien tait, among others. Which, in turn, led the club to enter record numbers in transfers.