Moukoko, in the spotlight after locking up his ex-girlfriend at home

04/12/2021 at 12:52 CEST

Youssoufa Moukoko has caused talk this weekend in Germany. After injuring himself a few days ago for the rest of the season, this time the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport ensures that the soccer player of the Borussia Dortmund 16 years old locked up his ex-girlfriend at home before going to train.

The player and his ex-girlfriend had a strong argument, and since the footballer had to go to train, he locked her up with the intention of continuing the discussion as soon as possible. According to the Italian media, the 23-year-old woman called the police after seeing that she was locked in her house.

The police intervened in response to these requests, but no complaint has been filed. So far, he has only reported that he has opened an investigation to find out what has happened in this strange story.

The 16-year-old footballer is also in the spotlight in Germany due to the fact that he lives alone when he is still a minor. Although Borussia Dortmund has facilities to welcome its young footballers, becoming independent at their age was a request from the player and has the consent of their parents, according to the German newspaper Bild.

Moukoko is the youngest Borussia Dortmund player to play both in Bundesliga like in Champions League, and it is one of the promises of the German team. The brand Nike He has shielded him with a 10-year contract for a total of 10 million euros and his precociousness crosses borders.