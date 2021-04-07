Mouctar Diakhaby breaks the silence after the racist acts against him in Valencia vs Cádiz

The central of the Valencia, Mouctar Diakhaby, gave his version of what happened last Sunday in the field of Cadiz and he reiterated that, as he transferred to the referee, a local player gave him a racist insult and revealed that his teammates tried to get them to return to the field of play offering the possibility for Juan Cala to apologize.

“In Cádiz on Sunday there is a play in which a player insults me and his words are ‘Black shit.’ That is intolerable, I cannot consent to that. They all saw my reaction. That cannot happen in normal life and neither in football, which is a sport of respect ”, explained the French player in a video posted on his social networks.

“Me and my teammates decided to go to the locker room. It was a good decision. Then one of their players asked one of our players if we would return to the field if Cala excused himself. We said no, that things are not like that, that you can’t do something and excuse yourself and spend like this, “he said.

Diakhaby He said that he was already well but also that the insult hurt “a lot.”

“It is life and there are things like that in life. I hope that the League does things and solutions to have tests and that it be seen and clarified and that’s it, ”said the center-back, who thanked his team for the response.

“I want to thank Valencia, my teammates and the coaches for the solidarity, affection and support that all the fans have already given me,” he concluded.

