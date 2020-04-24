The altar boy delivered on Wednesday, and for the eighth consecutive time, the prize of 3,000 euros that is granted to the spectators of El Hormiguero. An amount that is pocketed by those who, after receiving the program’s call, answer the key question: Do you know what I want? “The Hormiguero card”, they must respond.

Wednesday’s luck was double because El Monaguillo not only returned the boat, but also gave it to a woman who had managed to overcome the coronavirus. “The 3,000 euros will come in handy, I suppose,” he commented. Pablo Motorcycles, what Incarnation, 74, responded with a phrase they did not expect: “Man, after having passed the coronavirus … very well.”

The lady said that she had been admitted to the hospital and that she had had a “very bad” time, although she did not get to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). But Encarnación, with enormous integrity, quickly changed the subject: “I don’t want to sadden anyone because this program is for people to laugh.”

Motos tells the story behind the Encarnación coronavirus

Yesterday, Thursday, 24 hours after that call, Pablo Motos told the story behind the Encarnación coronavirus. A “very elegant and charming” woman, as defined by the presenter, who left him “overwhelmed” initially. To the point that he wanted to inquire about what he had lived through. According to Motos, when they took data from Encarnación from the program to send him the award, they discovered that “the coronavirus had been taken by her and her husband, and that her husband had just passed away”.

“Last night [por el miércoles]”continued the presenter,” made me want to cry and think about this lady, who did not tell us because she was not well at the time. They had called her by surprise, she picked up the phone and did not want to spoil this program saying something that would have left us completely down “

“I want to send you, on behalf of the entire team, a giant kiss and all the encouragement in the world because that is knowing how to be,” said Motos as he and his collaborators dedicated an ovation to Encarnación. One of them, Juan del Val, added to the praise of the host of the program, assuring that this lady was “greatness and an act of generosity”.