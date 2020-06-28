The German manufacturer Fazua has presented the evolution of its electric bike traction system Fazua evation that in addition to maintaining its unique characteristics, now includes a open software offering connectivity with mobile phones and microcomputers cyclists. In the electric bike market, Fazua has a virtually unique product that almost no one else can offer: the Fazua electric motor and battery are completely hidden in the bottom tube of the bike and are also removable.

The system presented by this manufacturer allows the cyclist choose if you want an electric bike or a conventional one by simply inserting or removing the module that contains the battery and the motor. Now, the German company seeks to further differentiate itself from the competition by adding a new open source software that makes it compatible with Bluetooth with practically all the models of cycling computers on the market and with mobile phones.

Components of the Fazua evation system: battery, motor and bottom bracket.

Most electric bikes on the market allow you to remove the battery to recharge it in any household outlet. In the case of the Fazua of the lower tube of the bicycle, the battery and the electric motor itself can be removed. That is, it is possible to eliminate 4.6 kilograms of extra extra weight which involves electrifying the bicycle and turning it back into a conventional one. This is especially useful in the case of road bikes and cyclists who in certain outings want to dispense with electric help and in others prefer to have it. In the case of type bicycles mountain bike This is also a way of not carrying excessive weight when it is not necessary.

The Fazua catalog update maintains this feature and adds a new connectivity software 2.0 which introduces a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connection between the engine system and the remote control. Furthermore, it has also opened the software to be compatible with a wide range of small bicycle computers manufactured by third parties, such as Garmin navigation devices or other portable devices, smart watches or any mobile phone mounted on the handlebar. In this way the cyclist you can see your statistics directly on the screen you have available. The new software update includes standard Bluetooth protocols for Cycling Power Service (CPS) and Cycling Speed ​​& Cadence Service (CSCS). This allows third-party Bluetooth devices to display data from power, speed and cadence of pedaling generated by the system.

Bluetooth connection with microcomputer cyclists and mobile phones.

According to Oliver Heisi, project manager at FAZUA “we are committed to listening carefully to our clients and meeting their needs as quickly as possible. And that is exactly what we have done. ” Starting June 25, users will be able to download connectivity software 2.0 from the App Store or Google Play.

With the new system, Fazua has also replaced its previous one remote control Remote fX integrated into the frame of the electric bicycle by the new Remote bX, much more discreet, low profile, and that can be mounted on the handlebar, between the grip and the brake lever. It allows you to choose between the different configurations of the bicycle by means of a touch control and its LED indicators mark the state of the battery charge. These automatically adjust their brightness based on ambient lighting so that information is readable even in bright light.

New Remote bX remote control and compatibility with most cycling microcomputers and mobile phones.

The system also allows adding custom lighting to electric bike thanks to a new 12 volt connector box. The maximum power of the bulbs that can be included is 18 W and its start-up can be controlled by the remote control of the bicycle. The accessory includes multiple cable length options for mounting front and rear led lights. This accessory will be available in mid-July.