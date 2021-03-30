Motorola VerveBuds 120: wireless headphones with compact design and IPX6 resistance

Elegant and very practical, they offer an autonomy of up to 15 hours of playback and are compatible with voice assistants Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

The VerveBuds 120 join Motorola’s True Wireless range of wireless headphones. This model stands out for its compact design, which is very elegant and adapts perfectly to the ear, for the level of protection it offers against water and sweat, and its autonomy and compatibility with voice assistants. The new Motorola VerveBuds 120 wireless headphones have Bluetooth 5.0 technology, so they can be synchronized with a wide variety of devices (smartphones, computers, tablets) without any cables and faithfully accompany us in any situation.

Their excellent compact design makes them smaller than usual, more attractive to the eye and, most importantly, they fit snugly and comfortably in your ear. They have an autonomy of 5 hours of uninterrupted use, extendable up to 15 hours if we use the wireless charging case that is included. It is also important to highlight its IPX6 certificate, which provides superior protection against water, dust, heat, sweat, rain and wind. Thanks to this, these headphones become our ideal companions for any type of circumstance, wherever we go.

Touch interface and microphone

The VerveBuds 120 also feature a touch interface and microphone. This allows us to make hands-free calls, as well as use the voice assistants Siri and Google Assistant. And also Alexa, through the free Hubble Connect for Verve Life app, which also provides additional functions in the headphones, such as locating the device in case of loss.

The Motorola VerveBuds 120 wireless headphones are available in black. The box includes the earbuds, wireless charging case, a set of six ear pads, and a USB charging cable.

www.edco.nl

49.99 euros