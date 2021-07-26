Motorola to announce Edge 20 series on August 5

Motorola announced with a post on Weibo a new event that will take place on August 5 in China. Although the invitation does not confirm it, the company is expected to announce the series Motorola Edge 20 of smartphones, leaked in recent weeks.

The image shows a multi-component camera lens, suggesting photography will be a central theme at your event – rumors have it that the Edge 20 series will use 108MP core sensors in at least one of its variants.

The Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro went through TENAA weeks ago, revealing the design of both Motorola flagships along with some key features including a 6.67-inch FHD + display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB. internal storage.

The Motorola Edge 20 will be the more affordable option of the two, with a Snapdragon 778G processor, while the Edge 20 Pro would use a slightly more powerful Snapdragon 870.

Some rumors also point to not two, but three new smartphones in the series: Lite, regular and Pro, with different configurations and prices for each, and even some regional variant that would join the trio.