Motorola Solutions evolves its PDA unified communications solutions for work teams

New rugged, smart device provides seamless connectivity and workflow efficiencies for corporate and public safety networks

Today’s business and public safety landscape is constantly evolving and comprised of diverse cross-functional teams and workforces who need flexible tools to collaborate easily and effectively across different networks, devices, and applications.

Motorola Solutions today announces EVOLVE, the latest offering in its integrated communications ecosystem. Evolve provides flexible access to instant voice communication at the push of a button, as well as data applications that enhance productivity on a single device. The new solution enables cross-functional teams to seamlessly connect and collaborate on land mobile radio (LMR), broadband and Wi-Fi networks.

When a critical event occurs, such as a major supply chain disruption, teams spread across different networks often need to work together to get service restored. Responding teams, including front-line officers, authorities, and volunteers, need flexible access to critical information sources to ensure results are managed safely and efficiently. In turn, senior public safety officials who do not carry a radio can use Evolve to connect securely with their teams working on the front lines.

The ultra-robust EVOLVE features an intuitive user interface based on the Android ™ platform with access to open applications, helping organizations simplify management, automate their workflows and access information on the go. In addition, the new device offers functions familiar to two-way radio users, such as dedicated channel control, PTT and emergency buttons for intuitive use at critical times.

Spokesperson X said that whether used for instant voice communication or to enhance workflows with smart applications, Evolve is ideal for leveraging Motorola Solutions’ broader ecosystem of technologies.

“Today’s connected workforces are grappling with increasingly complex security and operational challenges. Evolve provides a simple and intuitive way for business and public safety organizations to communicate securely and dynamically, with the enhanced ability to collaborate with video, images and other content, “said Mark Schmidl, Senior Vice President Motorola Solutions.

With this latest addition to its portfolio, Motorola Solutions extends its leadership in the unified critical communications market. Its broadband PTT (push-to-talk) solutions based on 3GPP standards are backed by more than 15 years of experience and more than 500 implementations around the world, in markets such as the US, Europe, Japan and Australia, with more than 3 million end users.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in mission-critical land mobile radio communications, command center software, video security and analytics, backed by managed and support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and safe. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and business security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

