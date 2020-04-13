Motorola returns to the high-end market. The company has announced through a short tweet the date of a new event in which a “flagship” team will be unveiled, term that is usually used to refer to the most avant-garde products in the catalog.

The event will take place next April 22 at 11:00 a.m. (Central Daylight Time), which corresponds to 18:00 in Spain. In Mexico, since it is in the same time zone, the event will take place at 11:00.

It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/FNqbOskRxg – Motorola (@Moto) April 13, 2020

The product that probably present the brand is the Motorola Edge and its variant Edge +, two devices of which both Evan Blass and OnLeaks have revealed multiple details in recent months.

One of the main features of the Motorola Edge +, which can also be seen in the video published by Motorola on Twitter, is the curved “waterfall” screen, an element that is also found in competing models such as the Huawei Mate 30 Pro or the Vivo NEX 3. These types of panels, as the name suggests, extend towards the sides of the phone creating a kind of waterfall. The curvature is even more pronounced than in some Samsung Galaxy.

Inside, the Motorola Edge + would have a Snapdragon 865 SoC that would enable 5G connectivity thanks to the X55 modem. Next to it would be a 5,000 mAh capacity battery and a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz, according to XDA-Developers.

The Motorola Edge, according to XDA-Developers, would present some differences from the Edge +, such as the SoC –which would be a Snapdragon 765– and the battery –with a capacity of 4,500 mAh–. This, however, would maintain 5G connectivity, would have a photographic module with three sensors in the rear region and would preserve the AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

