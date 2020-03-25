After a few weeks available in Spain and other countries, the Motorola Razr announced that will arrive in Mexico on April 2. Motorola’s first field experiment in folding devices will be offered with the country’s leading operators, as well as online store and Motostores.

The Motorola Razr will be sold at a price of $ 29,999 pesosAlthough it ranks as the cheapest folding – the Galaxy Fold costs $ 47,999 – it does not turn out to be as attractive when compared to other terminals such as the iPhone 11 Pro Max or the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Despite that, Motorola is betting big with a phone that rescue the classic design which made the brand popular in the early 2000s. In terms of specs, the Motorola Razr features a 6.2-inch foldable OLED screen with 876 x 2142-pixel resolution, as well as a 2.7-inch OLED outdoor display.

The main camera is 16 megapixel f / 1.7, while the front camera offers a 5 megapixel sensor. In terms of specifications not much to draw attention And that is one of the Razr’s most objectionable points.

Motorola Razr: a mid-range folding

Photo: David Ortiz | Explica.co.

The manufacturer seems to have focused only on the screen and left out the rest of the features. Proof of this is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, a mid-range chip which falls behind the Snapdragon 855 offered by other upper-middle-range or premium devices.

The 2,510 mAh battery It could be little, although it has a fast charge of 15 W to compensate for the absence. The rest of the specifications are completed with a 6 GB RAM memory, 128 GB internal storage, a front fingerprint reader located in the lower frame and Android 9 Pie as an operating system.

Those interested in acquiring it may do so from April 2 with your preferred operator or directly from the Motorola website. The price will be $ 29,999 pesos.

