Last Friday of May and also last Bargaining this month: June is just around the corner and, with it, also the beginning of summer; as well as the end of the de-escalation, another positive news that is worth maintaining the illusion. But let’s not run so much, that before we have to review our usual selection of offers. Today there is no bad collection.

In the Hunting Bargains you have right below you will find discounts on a good collection of smartphones, including one as recommended as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. The Motorola Moto G8 has a very succulent price, also the recent Redmi Note 9 Pro or the Huawei P40 Lite. And don’t miss the discounted accessories: you can equip yourself at a lower cost than usual.

OnePlus 7T. The generation before the current one maintains enough potential to become an excellent recommendation. And if you get a OnePlus 7T at a discounted price then what you get: you have it on Amazon for 557.90 euros. The phone offers plenty of power with its Snapdragon 855+, it includes 8/128 GB, 6.65-inch screen AMOLED 90 Hz, triple rear camera and 3,800 mAh battery, among other features.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10. Perhaps the Xiaomi Mi 10 is the mobile with the highest benefits of the brand, but the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 does not have excessive differences beyond the gross power, either. And for the 399.90 euros it costs in El Corte Inglés you get an excellent smartphone. 6.47-inch AMOLED screen, five-fold rear camera, 5,260 mAh battery and much more. The discount is applied in the shopping cart, during the payment process.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro. One of the last mobiles of the brand that you can buy in presale on Amazon at a discounted price: 249.99 euros. It is a smartphone with a 6.67-inch screen, integrates a Snapdragon 720G, offers 5,020 battery and, as an extra promotion, you get a free headset when you book the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Motorola Moto G8. A good mid-range that has a very sweet price on Amazon: 169.90 euros. For that price you get a 6.4-inch HD + screen, Snapdragon 665, 4/64 GB and triple rear camera, among other features. For the price this Motorola Moto G8 is highly recommended.

OrolaMotorola One Zoom. This great mobile has been significantly reduced on Amazon: currently you have it at 269.90 euros. In exchange, the Motorola One Zoom has a quad rear camera that offers good performance, includes a 6.39-inch OLED and FHD + screen, mounts a Snapdragon 675 and has 4/128 GB.

Realme 5 Pro. It has been on the market for a few months and that is something that weighs heavily on it. Even so, the Realme 5 Pro is still an inexpensive mobile to recommend: it has a 6.3-inch FHD + screen, a Snapdragon 712, 4/128 GB, quad camera and 4,025 mAh battery, among other features. For the 182 euros it is worth on Amazon it is not a bad purchase.

Huawei P40 Lite. The Huawei P40 Lite is a mid-range Huawei that opts for the perforated screen, Kirin 810 and the four-lens camera. It is a good phone with an important deficiency: it does not have Google’s services and applications. In the event that you do not mind in inconvenience, you have it in El Corte Inglés for 209.90 euros. The discount is applied in the basket, during the payment process.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Waiting for the new generation to be official, you can get a whole Samsung Galaxy Note 10 for only 599 euros in Tuimeilibre. It is one of the best phones you can buy, also the most complete. It includes an excellent 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, S Pen, 8/256 GB, triple rear camera, an Exynos 9825 as a processor and a fairly fair battery: 3,500 mAh.

Amazon Echo speakers. Some Amazon smart speakers are on sale: You can get the Echo Dot for € 34.99, the Amazon Echo for € 89.99, the Echo Show 5 for € 69.99, and the Echo Show 8 for € 99.99.

Huawei Band 4. An activity bracelet with everything you need to measure your movement, also to stimulate it. 0.96-inch TFT color screen, heart rate reading, analyzes the level of oxygen in the blood and is waterproof, among other features. You have it on Amazon for 24.90 euros.

Huawei Band 4 Pro. An excellent activity bracelet that includes GPS to record the exercises outdoors. It has a 0.95-inch AMOLED screen, 100 mAh battery, heart rate reading and resistance against water. The Huawei Band 4 Pro is currently worth 49.01 euros on Amazon.

N + Launcher Pro – Nougat 7.0 / Oreo 8.0 / Pie 9.0 3.19 euros free

Cytus II € 1.99 free

The Slimeking’s Tower (No ads) € 5.49 free

Gym Pro Home Workouts (No Ad) € 1.79 free

Live Wallpaper HD / 3D Parallax Background Ringtones 1.49 euros free

Shan Gui € 0.89 free

Ai. Gallery 2.69 euros 0.59 euros

She Sees Red – Interactive Mystery Movie 3.39 euros 1.99 euros

Despotism 3k (Despotism 3k) 3.79 euros 2.19 euros

Reckless Racing 3 2.29 euros 0.79 euros

Escapists 2: Pocket Escape 7.99 euros 1.89 euros

Sheltered 4.49 euros 1.09 euros

Penarium 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

Flockers 1.69 euros 0.69 euros

Dark Quest 2 4.69 euros 2.79 euros

Dungeon maker 3.79 euros 2.19 euros

