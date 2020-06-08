It was in the month of April when the first rumors about a possible Motorola One Fusion appeared, rumors that intensified a few days ago when a Plus variant of that same mid-range phone It was seen on YouTube in advance of some of its features, such as the Snapdragon 730 processor or the design with a retractable front camera in the style of the Motorola One Hyper.

Today, in addition, we have received a massive leak that revealed the most important features of both the standard model and the Motorola One Fusion +. Well, finally, it was the latter that finally appeared on the official website of Motorola Germany, thus confirming all the characteristics that had been advanced, among which, by the way, its quad rear camera with a 64-megapixel main sensor stands out.

Motorola One Fusion + Datasheet

MOTOROLA ONE FUSION +

SCREEN

6.5-inch IPS / LCD (19: 9)

FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels)

HDR10

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 730

Adreno 618 GPU

RAM

6 GB

INTERNAL STORAGE

128 GB expandable with microSD cards

REAR CAMERA

64 MP f / 1.8

Wide angle (118º) 8 MP f / 2.2

Macro 5 MP f / 2.2

Depth 2 MP f / 2.2

FRONT CAMERA

16 MP f / 2.0

Pop up

DRUMS

5,000 mAh

15W fast charge

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 10 with My UX

CONNECTIVITY

4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Hybrid Dual SIM, USB-C

OTHERS

Rear fingerprint reader

Headphone jack

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

162.9 x 76.4 x 9.6 mm

210 grams

PRICE

299.99 euros

Many sensors and a lot of autonomy

The first thing that stands out about the Motorola One Fusion + is its 6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with 2,340 x 1,080 pixels FullHD + resolution, 19: 9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. To get more out of the front, Motorola has decided to do without the notch and perforation to opt for a retractable mechanism that hides the front camera.

As a brain, we have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage with a microSD card. In addition, it will have a 5,000 mAh battery compatible with the 15W Turbo Power fast charging system and Android 10 operating system with My UX, a Motorola interface that adds some functions to pure Android.

We now turn to the photographic section, where this new Motorola model presents a quad rear camera that includes the 64 megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor with f / 1.8 aperture as the main lens. Accompanied by an 8-megapixel f / 2.2 wide-angle with 118 degrees of field of view, a 5-megapixel f / 2.2 sensor for macro photography and a 2-megapixel f / 2.2 sensor for depth readings.

The front camera, as we have mentioned, uses a pop-up mechanism (retractable) to emerge from inside the body when activated and remain hidden when not in use. Includes a 16 megapixel f / 2.0 sensor.

The most important specifications are completed with the dedicated button of the Google Assistant, a 3.5 mm jack for headphones, the rear fingerprint reader and a USB-C port for charging and data transfer. It also has a Dual SIM function, but the card slot is hybrid, which forces us to choose between two nano SIMs or a nano SIM and a microSD.

Versions and prices of Motorola One Fusion +

The new Motorola One Fusion + has appeared on the official website of Motorola Germany and there it can be purchased in early July in a single version of 6/128 GB and blue at a price of 299.99 euros, although a blank variant has also been shown. At the moment, it is unknown if it will reach other countries.

