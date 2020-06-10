Many of the mid-range phones have features that have little or nothing to envy to the high-end. It is what the Chinese coffers are showing us, but this is not a unique feature of yours, there are companies from other countries that also follow these steps. The clearest example we give you with Motorola and its new mid-range smartphone Motorola One Fusion +. Keep reading and we will tell you all its characteristics.

Full screen and with good quad camera

If there is one thing that manufacturers are chasing to put it on their phones, it is a generous screen. What happens is that many still put a framework to justify the notch at the top. But to skip this some have found a solution in the front cameras as in the Mi 9T for example. Another example we put you right now with the Motorola One Fusion +.

The American-signed terminal arrives shortly after the arrival of the Motorola Edge. In the case of One Fusion + we ran into a terminal all screen in 6.5-inch FullHD + format with built-in HDR. it still has a small frame, which is bigger at the bottom. The front camera is hidden in the top with 16 MPX. At the back is the fingerprint sensor next to the brand’s logo, but the important thing is to its left. In this part we find its four chambers divided into a 64 MPX circular module and another block of three where the 8 MPX wide angle, 8 MPX Macro and 2 MPX depth sensors are placed.

The interior is quite a portent, with a more than impressive Snapdragon 730 Accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB expandable by MicroSD. In its connectivity section, just by seeing the processor you already know that It only has up to 4G, Bluetooth, 3.5mm minijack, USB C connection that gives a 5,000 mAh battery with a 15w charge but without the presence of NFC inside.

Price and availability

The Motorola One Fusion + is already a reality and arrives to deal with a mid-range in which power and battery are essential. But the features are not the only thing that calls users and that’s why the price has to call you too. And is that the terminal will be available for 299 euros.