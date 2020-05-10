Back in late 2013, finding a mid-range and / or low-end Android phone that worked correctly was utopian. We are talking about a time when firms like realme did not exist and Xiaomi was not as well known. The only alternative we had left was to pull import brands and back then buying in China was something like a lottery.

But one day suddenly everything changed. Motorola announced the Moto G, an entry-level smartphone that completely changed the market. A cheap phone, with quite interesting hardware and Android stock. There was no better choice and that is that the Motorola Moto G became the best value for money phone on the market overnight.

All about Motorola | The resurgence of the company that started it all: at the top or will it continue to grow?

Of course a lot has rained since then. Motorola is not the same brand that revolutionized the mid-range market back in 2013-2014, and today the competition has become fierce, especially after the arrival of Chinese firms on the market. However Motorola continues to make magnificent mobile terminals for those tight pockets and A clear example is this Motorola Moto G8 Power that we bring you below, a vitaminized version of the Moto G8. A device with a very defined target: all those users who want a huge battery for very little money, although in exchange for certain cuts. Will it be worth it?

Index of contents:

Motorola Moto G8 Power, features and specifications

Motorola Moto G8 Power

Specifications

Dimensions156 x 75.8 x 9.6 mm

Weight 197 grams

Screen: 6.4-inch IPS screen, 1080 x 2300 pixels



Pixel Density399 ppi

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

RAM4 GB

Android 10 operating system

Storage 64 GB expandable via microSD card

Cameras Four rear cameras: 16-megapixel f / 1.7 main sensor, 8-megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide-angle, 8-megapixel f / 2.2 telephoto lens and 2-megapixel f / 2.2 macro sensor. Front: 16 megapixels, f / 2.0,

Battery 5,000 mAh, fast charge 15W

Others Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm jack, fingerprint reader, FM radio, USB Type-C

Price 250 euros

The best of the Motorola Moto G8 Power

A superlative battery

The first thing that stands out this Motorola Moto G8 Power is that despite having a large battery, the terminal feels quite well in hand. With a 6.4-inch screen and a weight of 197 grams, Motorola device doesn’t feel heavy when using it and that’s a huge relief. Obviously it has its trick and that is that nobody expects a construction with premium materials in a terminal of this price.

The Motorola Moto G8 Power is a mid / low-end terminal and that is not only verified in the hardware it carries (which we will talk about later), but also in the choice of construction materials. Although the frame is made of aluminum, the back is completely plastic, which reduces the weight of the device. Luckily, unlike other similarly priced devices, the plastic is robust, it grips well and it does not get dirty as much as other devices that we have been able to test

On the left side we find the bay for dual sim and on the right with the power and volume down / up buttons. At the top headphone jack and at the bottom a USB Type-C port and the speaker. The back has the four cameras that we will talk about later as well as the company logo, which also acts as a fingerprint reader.

The screen as we have said is 6.4 inches and occupies 85% of the screen surface. For this Motorola has decided to opt for a small hole in the screen to store the front camera and although the colors are to your liking, it is true that when we use the device for a while we forget about it. While it is true that the frames could be improved, in general the Moto G8 Power has a more than decent design, especially taking into account the price at which it is sold. It is not the most elegant or prettiest terminal on the market, but it does notably.

But let’s talk about your battery. Because when we open the box of the Motorola device, the first thing we are warned about is that we are facing a terminal with an autonomy of up to 3 days and we already tell you that (according to our use) it is true. Because well, it may be that instead of 3 days we do 2 with extensive use but what is clear is that at 12 hours of screen it arrives perfectly. The fact of having a 5,000 mAh battery and pure Android makes the autonomy of this device its main claim.





For all this, if what we are looking for is to forget about plugs or having to charge the mobile every time we go to bed, the Moto G8 Power is a fabulous choice, as long as we are willing to overlook other important aspects that we will deal with in later sections.

The sound section is a real delight

When we talk about mid-range terminals, always keep in mind that the manufacturer has had to cut in some way to adjust the price. Fortunately Motorola has not decided to cut anything in the multimedia section. Yes it is true that its 6.4-inch IPS screen does not protrude at all (quite normal), but it is that we are before a sound section worthy of mention.

It really seems like a lie that we are facing a cheap terminal because the device sounds really good. The speaker is quite powerful and although we raise the sound to the maximum, it is still clear so that at no time does it get to distort. Furthermore, Motorola has added a useful app called Moto Audio optimized by Dolby that serves to improve the sound experience using the speakerphone on mobile.

Specifically the options that Moto Audio offers us are:

Smart audio: The phone identifies the content and makes the adjustments automatically.

Music: Crisp, detail-rich audio.

Movie: surround sound and clearer dialogue.

Game

Custom mode

As we have also said, the Moto G8 power has a headphone jack And yes, we can also configure Moto Audio to work with headphones. In short, the sound of this terminal has enchanted us.

The least good thing about the Motorola Moto G8 Power

A performance much improved

We have previously mentioned that if a brand wants to sell a cheap terminal, it must cut certain parameters. If Motorola had not put the scissors in the battery or in the multimedia section, we only have the performance. And unfortunately, it has been.

We are facing a 2019 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. That is, a processor from last year for a 2020 terminal. And although the SD 665 should be enough to move this Motorola freely, it is not like that and we really do not understand it. Because we are facing a device without any kind of customization beyond a couple of Motorola’s own applications and despite this, the performance is not the most desired.

Small crashes when changing applications or apps that take longer to open and / or close as well as fairly fair multitasking. Moto G8 Power struggles with basic tasks like opening terminal settings, mail or certain messaging applications like Telegram or WhatsApp. To a greater extent the animations are somewhat slow (I have had to deactivate them) and in some moments some lag appears.

The truth is that it is not serious, but it is quite annoying. The terminal is perfectly usable and more taking into account the type of user for whom it is intended, but let you know that performance is not optimal among devices in its same price range And it’s a shame, because Android Stock on mid-range phones is always appreciated.

Now, we must recognize that the Motorola Moto G8 Power manages to move any app that we put on it, including games. Making an automobile simile, the Moto G8 Power is not the fastest car but in the end it reaches its destination. The pity is that he could have given much more of himself.

This is the camera of the Motorola Moto G8 Power

And now we move on to the photographic section of this Moto G8 Power. The Motorola terminal has four cameras on its back, more specifically a 16-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, an 8-megapixel f / 2.2 telephoto lens and a 2-megapixel f / 2.2 macro sensor. How could it be otherwise, no one expects wonders.

The first thing we must recognize is that it is difficult to get used to the camera app because of a somewhat confusing interface and especially for its slowness when changing modes, however it is quite complete. Automatic and / or manual mode, portrait mode, crop, macro, selective color, cinemagraphy and panoramic among other options. Although we repeat, we do not know if it is the fault of the processor or simply the app, but its slowness when using it is some somewhat desperate situations.

As for the quality of the photography and as is usual in this type of phone, During the day the Motorola Moto G8 Power amply approves and you can even take a breast with a shot (always being aware that we are facing an economic terminal) if the lighting conditions are appropriate. It is not the best camera in the mid-range, but neither is it the worst for what it does perfectly, both the main camera and the telephoto lens.

And indeed you have guessed. It is at night when we see the seams on the camera. Not only because the camera app does not even have a night mode with which to make up the results, but also because it takes a long time to take the pictures, which worsens their quality.

As for the macro mode, it is quite testimonial. We will only use it a couple of times to test it until we realize that the quality of these photographs leaves a lot to be desired, Although the quality of the selfies although it can be improved, it is also sufficient.





The photographic section is in most cases sufficient, although quite improvable

Motorola Moto G8 Power: Andro4all’s final thoughts and thoughts

In short, the Motorola Moto G8 Power is a phone that could have given much more than itself and that unfortunately drowns a few meters from the shore. Its battery is outstanding as is its sound section, however we do not believe that it is worth dispensing with the performance to have a smartphone with great autonomy. The truth is the Snapdragon 665 weighs down the terminal making it sometimes slow even in the most basic tasks. It is not insufferable in the short term but it would have to be seen how it ends when we have been using it for a year without interruption.

And it’s a real shame, because honestly It is a pleasure that Motorola is betting on Android in its stock version adding a couple of applications to improve the user experience. We do not love to find ourselves before a really clean software, without bloatware or unnecessary apps but we are sorry that it is not just enjoyed by a bad choice in its processor.

The question to ask is, Are we willing to do without good performance for great autonomy and great sound?

Price and where to buy the Motorola Moto G8 Power

The Motorola Moto G8 Power can be found at a price of 250 euros for example in stores like Amazon.

Motorola Moto G8 Power, opinion and note of Andro4all

Should i buy the Motorola Moto G8 Power?

In favor

Incredible battery

Very good sound section

Android 10 in its stock version

Against

A performance much improved

The quality of the camera is very fair

Conclusions

Do you want a phone that gives you Android 10 stock for 250 euros, a battery of up to 3 days and a fabulous sound section? The Motorola Moto G8 Power is your best choice whenever you’re willing to sacrifice performance.

Punctuation

7 Motorola Moto G8 Power

