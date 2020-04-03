The eighth generation of the Moto G family it continues to expand with a new member from time to time. We first met the Moto G8 Play and Moto G8 Plus, which were released in October; then came the Moto G8 Power, which was initially introduced as Moto G Power; Later the Moto G8 appeared, and now Motorola has just released the Moto G8 Power Lite.

This latest model, which was already leaked a few days ago, arrives as a more modest and cheaper version of the Moto G8 PowerBut it shares a good part of its features with it, including the 4 GB of RAM and the huge 5,000 mAh battery.

Moto G8 Power Lite datasheet

Moto G8 Power Lite

screen

6.5 inch LCD

HD + resolution

Dimensions and weight

164.94 x 75.76 x 9.2 mm

200 g.

Processor

MediaTek Helio P35

RAM

4GB

Storage

64GB + MicroSD up to 256GB

Frontal camera

8 MP f / 2.0

Rear camera

16 MP f / 2.0

2 MP f / 2.4 depth

2 MP f / 2.4 macro

Battery

5000 mAh

Load 10W

Operating system

Android 9 Pie

Connectivity

Dual SIM 4G

Wi-Fi 4

Bluetooth 4.2

micro-USB minijack

Others

Rear fingerprint reader

Price

From 169 euros

Hello MediaTek, hello notch

The new Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a 6.5-inch screen with HD + resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels), a 20: 9 aspect ratio and a drop-shaped notch to house the front camera (remember that the Moto G8 Power has a perforated screen with FullHD + resolution).

Regarding the processor, Motorola has chosen in this new phone to include MediaTek’s Helio P35 processor, instead of the Snapdragon 665 that its older brother mounts. What does remain is the memory (4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable internal storage with a microSD card of up to 256 GB) and the Android 10 operating system.

The front camera drops from the 16 megapixels that the Moto G8 Power has to the 8 megapixels that the Lite version offers, but retains the f / 2.0 aperture. The rear camera also loses a sensor– Here it is vertically aligned to the left and includes a 16-megapixel f / 2.0 main sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor with f / 2.4 aperture for macro photography, and a third 2-megapixel f / 2.4 sensor for depth reading.

Another identical feature in both models is precisely the battery, which in the case of “Power” variants, is clearly one of its strengths. So the Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W fast chargingWhich, according to Motorola, can last up to 3 full days on a single charge.

The rest of important specifications of the new Motorola phone are completed with the usual fingerprint reader integrated into the logo from the brand on the back, the headphone jack, the Dual SIM function and the USB-C port for charging and data transfer.

Price and availability of the Moto G8 Power Lite

The Moto G8 Power Lite will be available in two colors, light blue and dark blue, and in a single configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Motorola has announced that the terminal will go on sale in Mexico, Germany and other countries in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

The mobile phone already appears on the Motorola Spain website, but at the moment, it is only possible to register to find out about its availability. What we do know is that in Germany the Moto G8 Power Lite has a price of 169 euros, so in Spain, a priori, it should cost the same.

More information | Motorola

Share



Moto G8 Power Lite: same gigantic battery in a new, more affordable terminal with MediaTek brain