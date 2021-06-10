Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G arrives well renewed

Motorola has presented the Moto G Stylus 5G and it is just as we had anticipated, the the company’s cheapest smartphone with integrated 5G, the largest in size and the first in the mid-range “G” series with support for the new generation of networks.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G is not the 2020 model with the addition of 5G, but it is a completely new development. It stands out for a huge screen close to that of a small tablet. Yes, it can be defined as ‘phablet’ although this word has become meaningless given the enormous increase in size that the average smartphone has reached.

Its engine is the Snapdragon 480, the mid-range chipset chosen by Qualcomm for that of ‘Democratize’ 5G. It is a good development, manufactured in 8 nm, with an eight-core Kryo 460 CPU, the Adreno 619 GPU and the Snapdragon X51 modem, which is what offers support for 5G, although some users will comment that for the price of this Motorola terminal It should have “stretched” a bit more towards the Snapdragon 700s.

The camera system has been enhanced with a design that is becoming generalized, with a main of four sensors to cover wide angle, macro and depth. Memory and storage has also increased, as has the battery, large capacity and fast charging, while it does not lack Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and on-screen fingerprint reader.

For those who do not know the series, it should be noted that the Moto G Stylus 5G includes a capacitive stylus It has been redesigned for the new model and promises to do a good job of note taking and drawing.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G, specifications

specs

Screen

6.8 inch IPS LCD

Resolution

2,400 x1,080 pixels – Aspect ratio 20: 9

Chipset

Snapdragon 480 5G

Memory

6 GB LPDDR4

Storage

256 GB

Frontal camera

16 MP, f / 2.0, (wide) – Video 1080p @ 30fps

Rear camera

Quad configuration:

48 MP, f / 1.7, 26mm (wide), 1 / 2.0 ″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f / 2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1 / 4.0, 1.12µm

· 5 MP, f / 2.2, (macro)

· 2 MP, f / 2.4, (depth)

Connectivity

5G, 4G LTE / 3G / 2G, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C

Drums

5,000 mAh with 10W fast charge

Dimensions

169.54 x 77.48 x 9.35 mm – 217 grams of weight

Operating system

Android 11

The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G debuts in the United States with a price of $ 399, available from major carriers and retailers. We hope to see it soon in the international market because it is an interesting terminal, although the SoC will fall short for a part of users and will have to compete with such interesting models as the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G. We will have to assess its screen, battery and the included stylus.