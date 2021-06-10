Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G arrives well renewed

Motorola has presented the Moto G Stylus 5G and it is just as we had anticipated, the the company’s cheapest smartphone with integrated 5G, the largest in size and the first in the mid-range “G” series with support for the new generation of networks.
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G is not the 2020 model with the addition of 5G, but it is a completely new development. It stands out for a huge screen close to that of a small tablet. Yes, it can be defined as ‘phablet’ although this word has become meaningless given the enormous increase in size that the average smartphone has reached.
Its engine is the Snapdragon 480, the mid-range chipset chosen by Qualcomm for that of ‘Democratize’ 5G. It is a good development, manufactured in 8 nm, with an eight-core Kryo 460 CPU, the Adreno 619 GPU and the Snapdragon X51 modem, which is what offers support for 5G, although some users will comment that for the price of this Motorola terminal It should have “stretched” a bit more towards the Snapdragon 700s.
The camera system has been enhanced with a design that is becoming generalized, with a main of four sensors to cover wide angle, macro and depth. Memory and storage has also increased, as has the battery, large capacity and fast charging, while it does not lack Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and on-screen fingerprint reader.
For those who do not know the series, it should be noted that the Moto G Stylus 5G includes a capacitive stylus It has been redesigned for the new model and promises to do a good job of note taking and drawing.
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G, specifications
specs
Screen
6.8 inch IPS LCD
Resolution
2,400 x1,080 pixels – Aspect ratio 20: 9
Chipset
Snapdragon 480 5G
Memory
6 GB LPDDR4
Storage
256 GB
Frontal camera
16 MP, f / 2.0, (wide) – Video 1080p @ 30fps
Rear camera
Quad configuration:
48 MP, f / 1.7, 26mm (wide), 1 / 2.0 ″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f / 2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1 / 4.0, 1.12µm
· 5 MP, f / 2.2, (macro)
· 2 MP, f / 2.4, (depth)
Connectivity
5G, 4G LTE / 3G / 2G, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C
Drums
5,000 mAh with 10W fast charge
Dimensions
169.54 x 77.48 x 9.35 mm – 217 grams of weight
Operating system
Android 11
The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G debuts in the United States with a price of $ 399, available from major carriers and retailers. We hope to see it soon in the international market because it is an interesting terminal, although the SoC will fall short for a part of users and will have to compete with such interesting models as the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G. We will have to assess its screen, battery and the included stylus.