Motorola Moto G Fast and Moto E are two new phones that the company has presented to expand its offer of cheap smart phones.

After covering the high range with the Edge series, Motorola reinforces the Moto G series, the company’s best-selling and among the most representative of what we know as the mid-range. In this way and after the Moto G Pro, we get another model that may interest users who are looking for a affordable terminal, well built, with enough features for basic uses and an Android system that is usually one of the “cleanest” on the market. A step below, we see another model of the E series intended for entry range.

Motorola Moto G Fast

This Moto has a chipset Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm and 3 Gbytes of RAM. Its internal storage is 32 Gbytes although it can be expanded with microSD cards of up to 512 Gbytes.

Its screen is a «Max Vision» of 6.4 inches with native HD + resolution (1560 x 720 pixels). You may not be excited by what large, high-resolution OLED panels are looking for, but given that the screen is the most consuming component in a smartphone, it should play an important role to fulfill Motorola’s promises of two full days of autonomy with its battery 4,000 mAh.

As for cameras, it has a multiple sensor system in the back, with a main one of 16 MP, combined with a wide angle of 8MP and a macro of 2MP, while the selfie camera is 8 megapixels. It includes a 3.5mm headphone jack that’s fading from the high-end and a USB-C port for charging and data.

It includes a fingerprint reader on the back and is compatible with WiFi 5 (Wi-Fi ac), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and 4G LTE. The manufacturer says the phone has a water-repellent design for spill and splash resistance, although it does not have an IP rating and should not be submerged in water. With Android 10 and finished in various colors, the Motorola Moto G Fast will be available from June 12 in some regions with a price of $ 199.

New Moto E

A step below the previous one in characteristics, Motorola has produced a new terminal for this series intended to serve as an entrance to the Android platform. It is based on a screen of 6.2 inches with native resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and a Qualcomm SoC Snapdragon 632.

Includes 2 Gbytes of RAM and 32 Gbytes of expandable internal storage with microSD cards. Its rear camera is a dual sensor with a main one of 16 MP and another one for macro of 2 MP, plus a front camera of 5MP included in a drop of water format.

Its battery reduces its capacity to 3,550 mAhBut Motorola promises those two days of true Moto G autonomy. It also includes the fingerprint reader and spill and splash resistance, while connectivity is limited to Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.2, 4G and a micro USB port. .

Much less interesting in our opinion that the Motorola Moto G Fast, will be delivered from June 12 in some regions with a price that, yes, reduced to $ 149.